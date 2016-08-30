‘Meiji Kogei: Amazing Japanese Art’

Sept. 7-Oct. 30

This upcoming exhibition celebrating Japan’s Meiji Era (1868-1912) aims to live up to its name by setting out to amaze even the most erudite of art and culture fans.

More than 100 works of traditional crafts from Meiji Japan — including netsuke, lacquerware, sculpture and other artisanal objects — will find a temporary home at Tokyo’s University Art Museum. All of the pieces on display are on loan from the private Taiwanese Peian Sung Collection and are being shown in Japan for first time.

One highly anticipated highlight is the jizai okimono display — a selection of 24 remarkably detailed and articulated small metal figures in the form of mythical creatures, insects and crustaceans.

The University Art Museum, Tokyo University of the Arts; 12-8 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Nezu Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.geidai.ac.jp museum