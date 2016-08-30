‘Hiroshi Sugimoto: Lost Human Genetic Archive’

Sept. 3-Nov. 13

For the opening exhibition of the rebranded Tokyo Photographic Art Museum (formerly the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Photography), acclaimed Japanese photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto asks us to reflect on our way of life and how it affects the environment.

The New York-based photographer’s thought-provoking show, which deals with the “demise of mankind and civilization,” will occupy two floors and comprises three bodies of work: the world premier of his latest series, “Abandoned Theater,” which evolved from his earlier “Theaters” series; the first Japan showing of “Lost Human Genetic Archive”; and a new installation titled “Sea of Buddhas.”

Together, these works present Sugimoto’s often bleak — yet sometimes humorous — view of history and the world.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thurs. and Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp