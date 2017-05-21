One that didn’t get away: Cat Bateau finds a home with Aussies in Tokyo

It was “love at first sight,” says Liz Shek-Noble of when she saw Bateau featured here last June. Originally from Australia, Shek-Noble and her husband, Mark, who now reside in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro, decided that the logical next step to such love was adoption, and Bateau was adopted a few months ago. “We had always wanted to adopt a shelter animal, and it just felt like the right time after we learned about the great work ARK does,” Liz explains.

Bateau has made himself totally at home. He has the run of the house, and though originally said to be a “vocal” cat, his new family sees him as a “very well-behaved and gentle cat who is learning to communicate with us in different ways.”

“We love that Bateau comes running up to the front door to greet us when we arrive home from work,” says Liz. He also loves to play hide-and-seek and “will meow or trill when we go ‘Hello!'” Liz admits he “can be a bit rowdy” at times. “He loves fishing rod toys, but more often than not, the toy loses the battle with him!” Bateau also becomes especially excited when parcels arrive. “He almost always expects that it is a new toy for him!”

ARK has many more cats and dogs available for adoption. Email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net