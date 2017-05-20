Salaryman #1: Well, that’s work finished for another week. I’m so tired.

Salaryman #2: You’ve been struck down by a case of the Golden Week blues?

Salaryman #1: No, I’m tired at the end of virtually every week.

— Yurakucho Station, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.