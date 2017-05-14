Born this way: a cat named Chapuche

Have you ever been feeling pretty good and at peace with the world when someone suddenly tells you that you look angry, even frightening?

If so, you know how Chapuche feels. She’s a doll of a cat and likes nothing more than to roll over and have you give her a belly rub, but she’s got a little mean look that keeps some people away. So much so that she’s been sitting in the shelter for four years now. It’s just not right.

She came to ARK with her beautiful buddy Chijimi (also still at the shelter) after their owner became ill, and Chapuche is now 8 years old. A shelter enclosure is no place to spend your life. Chapuche is a little bit shy and takes a bit of time to get used to people. Still, even at the vet she never ever gets mad, just kind of freezes. She’s nice to everybody -— cats, kids, grown-ups — and she’s very gentle. She’ll purr softly and stay by your side. She has just been overlooked, as have so many others.

We’re hoping some kind soul will see this and help her get on the right track at long last — the adoption track!

If you are interested in adopting Chapuche, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net