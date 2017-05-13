Waving, not drowning

American tourist #1: Those two women are waving at each other while standing about a meter apart.

American tourist #2: Not only that — they seem to be greeting each other.

— Shibuya Station, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

