Just lonely: a dog named Shinta

Leaving an infant or child alone to cry by itself would be considered callous by many, but to abandon a child for crying out in its loneliness would be criminal. That is not the case, unfortunately, if you’re a dog. Shinta was given up by his previous owners, who complained that he was “too vocal.” But this well-behaved dog simply adores people. He will even climb on your lap to be near you. It is true that when left alone he will whine and whimper, but Shinta simply needs a friend. And, though he’s a mature, healthy dog of 14 years of age, the one thing he loves as much as people is toys. Toys and people for Shinta spell paradise. We’re hoping someone will reach out to him in his incredibly lonely days at the shelter and bring him the companionship he so yearns for.

If you are interested in adopting Shinta, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net