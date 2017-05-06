Great expectations

Young male tourist: So I downloaded two apps as soon as I got off the plane today: Google Translate and Tinder. Guess which order?

— Shibuya Station, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. Overheard by Japan Times On Sunday reader Karen Nicholson

