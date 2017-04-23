Bright sunshiny day: a cat named Noma

Noma is a petite cat, about 6 months old. She had a rough start, and when brought to ARK as a wee kitten she was battling a severe cold. But Noma, who is named after the area she was found in, is a fighter. And she fought off eye drops and treatment as best she could. But the shelter staff were fighters too, and as Noma got better, her heart was won over as well. Noma’s one eye will likely remain clouded as a reminder of past dark days, but she is healthy and strong. Noma loves people and food, and she is ready to bring a whole lot of sunshine into someone’s days.

If you are interested in adopting Noma, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net