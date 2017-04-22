Family sacrifice

Husband: Honey, I have to work this Saturday. Apologies but I can’t spend any time with you.

Wife: Oh, I was hoping you could’ve rested a little this weekend.

Husband: It’s awful, despite the fact my company’s going to pay for the overtime.

Wife: So … just Saturday?

— Shibuya Station, Tokyo. Overheard by Japan Times On Sunday reader David Lu

