Big on love: a dog named Kombu

This 5-month-old cutie is no pet shop cream puff. He’s the son of a wild wily mama that has escaped being rounded up for a number of litters now. A bit timid around people and not quick to trust, Kombu does hold his ground where others may run. Patience will gain his confidence and, when it does, he’s a sucker for love. He’s great with other dogs as well, especially young ones and smaller breeds, though one thing is sure: This fellow won’t be staying small. His siblings are all big and his bear-size paws indicate that he’ll be too. And that means … all the more to love!

If you are interested in adopting Kombu, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net