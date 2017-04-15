Same same but different

Mother: What will you do after you leave your job?

Daughter: I was thinking of traveling, maybe going to Australia or New Zealand.

Mother: Oh, New Zealand? Isn’t it dangerous there? They have a lot of earthquakes.

— Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture. Overheard by Japan Times On Sunday reader David Applebaum

