Winning ways: Dachshund Rusk finds a home in Tokyo

Rusk, first featured here in September 2015, was able to win the heart of his foster parent, Junko Sugimoto (right in photo), and is now firmly ensconced in his new Tokyo home. He also enjoys outings with close relatives, such as niece Takemi Ikeda (left). Six months after losing her 17-year-old dachshund, Sugimoto wasn’t ready to own another dog, but she decided to become a foster parent for an animal in need of a home. “Anything but a dachs” was her only preference. But when asked to take care of Rusk, a dachshund, she did. “I didn’t think he was particularly cute at first,” Sugimoto admits. “But he’d roll over and show me his belly, beg, and he seemed to be saying, ‘Please, please try to like me.’ I didn’t try to like him, but after a while I just couldn’t resist.” Sugimoto now even says “Rusk has given new meaning to my life.” He has also become the star of her cafe, which permits dogs. “He comes to work with me and everyone there loves him too. He knows when people love him. He seems to really enjoy being with us and he makes us all happy in return. I’m not sure quite why, but when Rusk runs or just moves around, he makes my customers laugh and he even wins their applause. He’s like a comedian! He loves it when people laugh. And he really makes me happy.”

ARK has many more cats and dogs available for adoption. Email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net