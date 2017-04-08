Dad: How hot do you think the water is?

Five-year-old boy: One hundred degrees.

Dad: It’s a bath, not a bowl of miso soup.

— Ofuro no Osama Onsen, Oimachi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

