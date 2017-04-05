Fab — and then some: a kitten named Nakamun

As we all know, it’s not rare for someone of great talent, great heart — great just about everything — to be passed over simply because the timing wasn’t right or those doing the picking weren’t. In Nakamun’s case, he did find that right person, almost. Nakamun came to ARK as a kitten, and even though he was a fantastic fellow — incredibly friendly, full of love for people and other cats, with no problems whatsoever and of rare beauty — he too was passed over. Finally, what seemed like a match made in heaven was achieved, but allergies raised their ugly heads and his new owners were forced to bring Nakamun back. Understandably, they cried a river. So, Nakamun, now 10 months old, is back and ready to be scooped up by one very lucky person, even a first-time owner. So, step right up, folks, and get it while you can!

If you are interested in adopting Nakamun, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net