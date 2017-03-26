Intoxicating: a German shepherd named Schlenkerla

Schlenkerla is quite a mouthful of a name for an 11-month-old puppy, but if you’ve ever had a swallow of the beer put out by the famous German brewery, you’ll agree it’s a good one. Schlenkerla came from an infamous puppy mill and was bought for a child who was given no parental support for the dog’s care. As he grew to his present 39 kg, he was barely exercised, but when he was, he was subjected to a cruel pronged collar that inflicts pain as punishment. Thankfully, Schlenkerla is now with an ARK foster home and looking to find a loving, caring home. Still lacking in socialization, he may do best with a person who has had shepherds or collies, or someone who can train him or employ a trainer. He is a beautiful dog — affectionate, intelligent and playful. With the right care, Schlenkerla will develop into a truly intoxicating mix of the best his breed has to offer and, above all, a faithful friend.

If you are interested in adopting Schlenkerla, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.