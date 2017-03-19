‘Take me in,’ she said: a cat named Futen

Futen is a special girl. Normally, cats and dogs are brought to ARK by kind souls, or ARK goes out to rescue animals. Futen, however, took things into her own paws by suddenly appearing on the doorstep of an ARK staff member and asking to be let in. She was dirty and hungry, but otherwise OK and already neutered. Her ear nick indicates she had been a stray for a long time but had received the aid of humans. Futen, who is 3-5 years of age, does not like to be held but she does love being stroked and gets along fine with other cats. Cats like Futen are a dream to own. Intelligent, independent, they know what they need and are appreciative of those who treat them well. And although Futen at first seemed undecided about whether she was ready to leave the outdoors behind, she now seems to have decided indoors are just all right by her!

If you are interested in adopting Futen, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.