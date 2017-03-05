Spick and span: Cats find a home in Kyoto — and keep it clean

Kinomi (left) and Konoha were first featured here in June 2015. Since then, the two have been lucky enough to find a home with Masumi and Yuji Akagi of Kyoto, and their son, Yuichiro (pictured). “My daughter had rescued cats and had some difficulties getting them accepted by her neighbor,” says Masumi, “so when I heard that Kinomi had Konoha had been adopted once and returned, we couldn’t resist.” All worked out well this time around. “They are great cats and made our house a home!” In fact, Masumi credits the cats with helping keep her house spotless. “I’m not great at keeping things neat and tidy, but these two cats like to lick anything in sight in the kitchen,” she says. “So, I have to keep it spotless — I’m grateful to them!”

ARK has many more cats and dogs available for adoption. Please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.