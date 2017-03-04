Strategic planning department

Teenage boy: What time do we have to leave tomorrow?

Mom: 8:15 a.m.

Teenage boy: OK, I’ll get up at 8 a.m.

Mom: What about breakfast?

Teenage boy: Got it. I’ll get up at 7:55 a.m.

— Tokyu Toyoko Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

