Devilish duo: an inseparable pair of cats named Kaisei and Muniko

Kaisei and Muniko, both about 7 months old, came to ARK separately but are now pretty much inseparable. Kaisei (black and white) was found as a kitten, dehydrated and unable to move. Muniko was stuffed in a cardboard box and dumped, also as a kitten. Fate was good to them, however. Muniko now spends her time jumping, eating and annoying Kaisei, who enjoys knocking things onto the floor. He is nuts about toys, which he likes to shred to pieces, and also plays a good game of fetch. When the mood hits them, they chase each other around growling, then snuggle up together for a nap. Kaisei likes to sit in people’s laps too, while Muniko wants to be held. Life isn’t dull with a dynamic duo like these two!

If you are interested in adopting Kaisei and Muniko, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.