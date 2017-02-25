Unclear on the concept

Teacher: The subject of today’s lesson is “Time.” To begin, I’d like to ask you some introductory questions. For example, “What do you think about people who are always late?”

Student (after arriving 20 minutes late to the lesson): I think those people are very rude! Japanese people are never late.

— Arakawa, Tokyo, Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants, note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.