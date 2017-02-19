Here for you: a dog named Yukichi

Yukichi, though she has a name usually given to boys, is a little lady of 9 years old who lost her home when her owner’s work took priority. Yukichi is a “solid little ball of fluff,” but the fluff is only on her body. Intelligent and friendly, she will pay attention to anyone who talks to her. In fact, Yukichi is something of an ideal little dog: healthy, happy, never destructive — one who would be happy with canine company or without. She most definitely wants human companionship, though not in a clingy way. Yukichi adores walks and becomes ecstatic when her leash comes out. Her tiny legs give her more of a waddle than a walk, but she’s not chubby at all. When excited, her waddle turns to short, quick steps that are equally adorable. To sum it up, Yukichi is a charming little sweetheart, always ready to lend you an ear and her undivided attention.

If you are interested in adopting Yukichi, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.