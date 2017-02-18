Needs no explanation

Woman #1 (sipping a tea she had been served before leaving an izakaya, or traditional pub): What is that taste? Barley?

Woman #2: Aniseed? No … yuzu (Japanese citrus)?

Man: No, it’s earthy … burdock?

Woman #1: Whatever it is, it’s got to be good for you.

Waiter: It’s ukon (a turmeric supplement).

All three at the same time: Aah …

— Jiyugaoka, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

