Dark clouds

Young child: Mom, it’s also raining in Hatanodai.

Mom: It’s supposed to rain everywhere in Tokyo today.

Young child: That’s one really big cloud.

— Oimachi Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.