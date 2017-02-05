Kisses for you: Abandoned dog Roxy finds loving home in Yokosuka

Voulavent, now named Roxy, was first featured here in June of last year. Found abandoned at a temple, she now finds herself in the loving Yokosuka home of Americans Whitney and Matt Poskitt. “It was love at first sight,” says Whitney of when she first met Roxy, pictured here on the left with Whitney and the Poskitts’ other dog, Buckaroo, for whom the couple had been searching for a companion. “When Roxy and Buckaroo first met, he was so excited to meet her. He was very gentle and gave her the space she needed. On their second meeting they started to play and truly enjoyed each other. We decided to adopt Roxy because she loves Buckaroo.” Originally skittish and a bit aggressive toward strangers, Roxy is now “much more relaxed. She is happy and very sweet and loving her new backyard and all the new doggy friends she has made,” Whitney says. It’s not only other dogs that Roxy loves. “Every morning when the dogs and I wake up in bed, Roxy is usually asleep by my face. She always wakes up and immediately covers my face in kisses!”

ARK has many more cats and dogs available for adoption. Please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.