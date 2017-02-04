Flower power

Middle-aged man #1: The plum blossoms are out in (Tokyo’s) Komazawa Park. Not much longer till cherry blossom season. Planning anything special this year?

Middle-aged man #2: I was just going to do the same as every year — go to Ueno Park.

Middle-aged man #1: Ueno Park’s really crowded, isn’t it?

Middle-aged man #2: Yeah, but it’s the only guaranteed way I get to see my friends.

— Shibuya Station, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

