Wild thing: a tabby cat named Raming

Look into the eyes of Raming and you’ll feel the intense, mesmerizing gaze of a predator. No cream-puff pussycat here, Raming is a cat for the true cat lover, a lover of passion, a lover of the hunt. Found living outside with her three siblings as a kitten, Raming was the wildest of the lot — also the most beautiful. Now about a year and a half old, she’s not quick to trust and will require a patient person to bring out her best. She adores other cats and is on cloud nine in their company. She also takes toy-playing to new levels as she acts out the joy of the chase and the kill. She’s truly a wild thing, but she can make your heart sing. In fact, she can make everything groovy!

If you are interested in adopting Raming, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.