Color conscious

Mom: We’ve arrived at Midorigaoka Station (on the Oimachi Line in Tokyo).

Young boy: It’s not green. [In fairness, the boy was right: he saw it in the middle of winter — Ed.]

— Oimachi Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

