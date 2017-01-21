Fast track

Dad: Oh look, there’s the shinkansen.

Young boy: That’s not a shinkansen. The Keihin-Tohoku Line is going faster than that train.

Dad (to a woman traveling with him): He’s right, but then again it is Saturday.

— Keihin-Tohoku Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

