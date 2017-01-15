Trucker girls

One cold rainy night in Tokyo’s Koto Ward, two tiny kittens were rescued from inside the hood of a truck in a parking lot. Sitting atop the engine, they were surprised by the swift reactions of their rescuer who scooped them into safety. Kohnan (left), named after the lot’s shop, and Dyna, named after the truck, are now about 4 months old, and ready to make their adoption debut. Both kittens are bold, beautiful and affectionate. Dyna absolutely craves affection and gives it away lavishly. Her sister, enormously curious and smart, is more reserved. Different as they are, the two always sleep together and, with a bit of quality time, they’ll both surely open up and be snuggling tight with their new family. And that’s a big 10-4!

If you are interested in adopting Kohnan and Dyna, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.