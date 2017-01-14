Terrible accomplices

Mom (to two young boys): What on earth are you doing?

Older boy: Nothing …

Younger boy: Eating chocolate.

Mom: Which one of you is telling the truth?

Both boys at the same time: He is!

— Shonan-Shinjuku Line, Kanagawa Prefecture. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

