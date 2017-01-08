Flying high: a dog named Tsubame

Tsubame is a dear dog that came to ARK three years ago when her owner moved to housing that wouldn’t permit this sweetheart to come along. Tsubame is now 10 years old and her age is, unfortunately, a turnoff for prospective owners. It shouldn’t be. Tsubame is healthy, affectionate, very friendly and downright sprightly. Her favorite pastime is playing and she is lively enough to be considered a canine version of the chirpy barn swallow she is named after. Tsubame can be a bit bossy with other dogs, which is understandable given her rightly earned status high on the pecking order, but she is learning to be more tolerant and is very eager to take up roost in a warm, friendly home where she can enjoy her golden years.

If you are interested in adopting Tsubame, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.