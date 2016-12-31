Home truths

Middle-aged dad: I was going to organize a Secret Santa but I was afraid of getting another packet of cashew nuts from our kids.

Middle-aged mom: You obviously haven’t unwrapped the present I got you for Christmas this year.

— Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

