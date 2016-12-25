Days of laughter: Cat Parco finds a family

Parco, first featured here in September, has found a home in Tokyo with Osamu Ando and his wife, Kanae. The Andos had long wanted to adopt a cat but hesitated to “take the first step,” says Kanae. One day at an adoption fair, after ARK staff explained everything in detail, “we felt we could take the plunge,” she says. The couple met Parco and decided to adopt on a trial basis, due to Kanae’s allergies. Things worked out just fine and Parco has been rechristened Miko. “She’s laid-back, and even though she’s 5 years old, she plays like a kitten,” says Kanae.”At first, she didn’t want to come up onto our laps, but now that the weather is cooler, she’ll sit on our laps a little in the mornings. Also, when we’re talking, she wants to join in, so we try to include her in the conversation.” Now, three months since Miko joined the family, “We’ve gotten into a good rhythm together. We’re still novices when it comes to owning a cat and there are things we’re still anxious about. But, bit by bit, we’re learning as we go along, and I think Miko will have a fun time living with us.” Since Miko arrived, “We laugh a lot! And, on our days off, we get up earlier.”

ARK has many more cats and dogs available for adoption. Please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.