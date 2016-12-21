Merman with an ‘M’: a red tabbie in need of a home

Red tabbies are often very fun-loving, and 7-year-old Merman is no exception. He takes a little time to warm up to people, but most of the best do. Once he does, though, he’ll play like a kitten. He’ll then come and sit right next to you in hopes of finding his way into your heart, swimmingly. Like most redheads, Merman can be a bit moody. No aggression whatsoever, just a good dose of stubbornness. If you try to move him somewhere he doesn’t want to go, he’ll “squash his ears flat and develop suction cup paws” in a classic display of nonviolent resistance. But with Christmas only a few days away, Merman is ready to move and hoping Santa won’t forget his name. Remember, it’s Merman, with an “M,” and it’s written on his forehead. “M” as in Merry Christmas!

If you are interested in adopting Merman, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.