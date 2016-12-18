Cry me a river: a crossbreed named Beaujolais

The 7-year-old Beaujolais is an archetypal crossbreed. Fairly big-boned and weighing in at just under 20 kg, he’s a loyal dog and smart. He’s also street smart. Beaujolais was the much-loved dog of a homeless man who was given the opportunity to leave the streets but was forbidden from taking his dog. It is said he “cried buckets” when he made the difficult decision. It wasn’t all sad, though, as Beaujolais came to ARK, but the happy ending is still pending. He needs a home and, at best, someone who doesn’t expect to be torn from his side again. Beaujolais is a dog who understands rules — and respects people who do as well. He’s nobody’s pushover and would likely do best with someone who is dog-savvy. Beaujolais is very much a happy, friendly, peace-loving dog. He loves playing with balls and also “loves to stand with both front paws on your shoulders and lick your face like crazy.”

If you are interested in adopting Beaujolais, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.