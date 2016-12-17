Youth must be served

First teacher (addressing a group of preschoolers in the park): Come along everyone, let’s go back to class now.

Second teacher (under her breath): Move it, snot monsters.

— A playground in Daizawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by Japan Times On Sunday reader Karen Nicholson

