Alone again: an English cocker spaniel named Seamus

Seamus is a 9-year-old English cocker spaniel originally from Belgium, and one of two dogs that suddenly and tragically lost their home when their owner died early last month. The widowed wife, no longer eligible for a spouse visa, was forced to leave Japan on very short notice and had to give up the dogs. Losing his master and then his home are not the first blows Seamus has received from life. The first was abuse at a pet hotel some years ago, from which he has a horrible scar. Seamus is understandably a little wary of people, but he is frightened, nothing more. Once he gets to know you, he is, as one ARK staff member puts it, “the sweetest, softest, happiest guy you could imagine” and would make a lovely companion. A little plump at just over 20 kg, Seamus is a gentleman on the leash and loves attention, albeit from people he’s comfortable with. Seamus would likely do best in a mature household, a place where he can find security, stability, and, it is our hope, a lasting love once more.

If you are interested in adopting Seamus, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.