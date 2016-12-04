Are you listening?: a cat named Nisshi

Little Nisshi was born in a garage to a homeless mother. When first taken in, he was quite shy, which meant he has been overlooked in the shelter despite his gorgeous markings and big green eyes. Still only a year and a half old, he is a petite cat weighing only 3.4 kg. Nisshi is still a little shy, but has a very sweet nature, and once he gets to know you he’ll happily let you pick him up. He loves to curl up on your lap! He’s affectionate and loves to show it. But if other cats are vying for your attention, he’ll step in and appeal to you to lavish it on him alone. Nisshi lives in the Osaka shelter and we’d love for him to get out by Christmas. It would indeed be a beautiful sight to see this snowy white cat with black smudges in a cozy home of his own, dreaming by the fire (or the kerosene stove). He too should be able to experience the wonder of the world, see the bright lights of a Christmas tree and, who knows, maybe even hear some sleigh bells ring!

If you are interested in adopting Nisshi, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.