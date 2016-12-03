‘Snovember’ no surprise

British man #1: I was surprised that it snowed last week. I’ve never seen that happen in November before.

British man #2: I wasn’t surprised.

British man #3: No?

British man #2 Not really, no. The weatherman on TV said it was going to snow the day before.

— Tokyu Toyoko Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.