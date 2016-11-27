Star light, star bright: Dog called Goma finds a home in Tokyo

Goma, first featured here a year ago, had been found abandoned. He was extremely thin and anemic and his chances of finding a home at his advanced age were thought to be poor at best. But the stars were finally smiling down on Goma — perhaps one star especially, belonging to a departed, dearly loved, terribly missed dog who had shared the home and lives of Eri and Hideaki Terao of Tokyo. “Three years ago, our dog died at the age of 16 years and 10 months. We decided our next dog would be from a shelter,” says Eri. “When I saw a photo of Goma, I thought he looked like my old dog, but with even prettier eyes. I couldn’t resist.” Goma was adopted by the Teraos. He took a month or so to perk up but it was clear sailing from there. “He started to ‘smile,’ ” says Eri, and “in two months, he was waiting eagerly for us at the door when we got home. After three months, he was happily greeting other dogs in the park.” Goma has brought smiles all around and improved health too. “We found the twice-daily walks a bit strenuous at first,” admits Eri, “but now we enjoy them and we’re much fitter as well! Goma has made a huge difference to us,” says Eri. “He is really affectionate and my husband and I smile whenever we see him.” Clearly, it was a match made in the heavens, a bridge on many levels.

ARK has many more cats and dogs available for adoption. Please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.