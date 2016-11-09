Ittie bittie everything: a shih tzu named Micro

Now, little 3-year-old Micro here would seem easy to overlook. He’s the tiniest shih tzu you’ve probably ever seen and weighs less than about half a cat. But little guys can pack a punch too, and Micro’s is bound to send you head over heels. He’s big on personality and even bigger on heart, but not in a showy way. Micro will hop into your lap and just sit there. If you don’t notice him, he’ll stand near you and furiously wag his tail as if to say, “Love me, love me!” He won’t give up. He’s determined to make you understand. “You’re the one for me! You must know I love you so!” And, well now, you can’t beat that.

If you are interested in adopting Micro, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.