On the fast track

Four-year-old boy: That train is going really fast.

Mom: It’s an express train. It doesn’t stop at every station.

Four-year-old boy: Is it in a hurry?

— Togoshi-koen Station, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

