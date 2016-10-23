Safe with you: a tabby cat named Utsumu

Utsumu came to ARK more than a year ago as a kitten. A beautiful orange and white tabby, this young lady is a rare mix of sensitivity and savvy. She has a strong survival instinct, is wary of people at first and may appear cool and detached. Utsumu will keep her distance while waiting to see if the humans appear harmless and trustworthy. Having another friendly cat in the family will speed up the trust-building process a great deal. Once Utsumu decides you are “safe” she will suddenly appear by your side and sit very, very close. You can almost hear her sigh of relief. It’s not her nature to want to stay out in the cold, but any feline worth her whiskers knows it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

If you are interested in adopting Utsumu, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.