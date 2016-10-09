Come hither: a cat named Sync

Sync, if human, could be a top model walking the, er, catwalk. She has it all: looks, poise, mystique and a bit of coyness. Sync is sensational. She’s all cat, classic cat, the kind with that come-hither look about her that you’d best not heed unless you know it’s what she really wants. Sync had a rather confusing beginning. She lost her home when another cat moved in and the owner decided to give Sync the boot. Her name comes from where she chose to hide when she first came, spitting, hissing and scratching, to the shelter. She hid in the sink. Just over 2 years old and about 5 kg, Sync, thanks to the chemistry between her and her gentle foster parent, has learned to like people — some people. Space, quiet and understanding are what will bring this girl close. It’s not work, mostly just patience, and Sync is worth the wait. Things of rare beauty usually are.

If you are interested in adopting Sync, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.