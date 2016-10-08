Wake up and smell the coffee

Customer: One espresso please.

Chef: I’m very sorry but we don’t have an espresso machine. We have beer, or white or red wine.

Customer: Isn’t this an Italian restaurant? I lived in Italy for six years and was always served an espresso after a meal.

Chef: This is an izakaya … in Japan.

— Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.