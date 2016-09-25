Caramel the golden retriever finds a family in Tokyo

First featured here in January, Caramel has now found a home with the Miyazaki family of Tokyo. From right are mother Yoshie Miyazaki, daughter Kana, son Sho and his wife, Sayaka. The Miyazakis found Caramel in January after having lost their golden retriever, Bitz, just a month earlier. “We couldn’t believe how much Caramel looked like Bitz. He was like a retriever with a crew cut,” father Takeshi says. “He just didn’t seem as mischievous as Bitz had been when he was young. But,” Takeshi admits, “we found out that wasn’t the case when we got him home!” Caramel fit right in with the entire family and has even brought them closer together. “We talk more as a family because we’ve got Caramel to talk about.” Caramel is happy, as is obvious from his expression here at the feet of his loved ones. Takeshi modestly refuses to take credit. “Caramel doesn’t need to be used to people to love them — he just loves everybody. In fact, he loves people so much that it sometimes makes him a bit crazy!”

Many more dogs and cats are available for adoption. Please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.