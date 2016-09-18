Why not me?: Komatsu the cat is still waiting for a home

The beautifully striped Komatsu with his white nose and chin and brilliant green eyes is quite the looker. And his cute meow belies the fact that he’s quite a softie at heart. On the small side at only 4.6 kg, Komatsu is healthy and friendly and just about as perfect as they come. And, yet, he’s another one of those gorgeous animals in need of a home that has sat languishing in the ARK shelter for years. Past the kitten-cute age, a bit shy and without the best sense of timing, Komatsu “never quite learned that it’s the outgoing cats that get adopted.” Komatsu has been overlooked for eight long years! Please don’t make his life mean “life without parole.” Won’t someone please scoop him up and take him home?

If you are interested in adopting Komatsu, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.