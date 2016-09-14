Five years on from 3/11, dog named Beach seeks a foster home

In what is a first for The Japan Times ARK listing, this week features a dog in need not of adoption, but of a foster home. Beach, now 11 years old, lost his home in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster and was given safe harbor by ARK immediately afterward. It was only to be a temporary situation until he could be reunited with his family, but he has now spent five years in the shelter without even the hope of having visitors because he is not up for adoption. For Beach, the March 11 disaster has become a triple loss — of home, family and the hope of a new family. But his original family still clings to their own hope that they can eventually find viable housing that will allow dogs. The gentle, affectionate Beach is pining for the warmth of friends and a home, even if it is only temporary, and ARK has finally been given permission to put him in foster care. Everyone who meets Beach loves him and he’s a dog that has a lot to offer. If there’s anyone out there anywhere in Japan who is interested in caring for Beach, please give us a call!

If you are interested in fostering Beach, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.