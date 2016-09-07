Crowd-pleaser: a cat named Parco

A lot of cats come with a list of likes and dislikes. After all, being particular is a part of the feline allure. Parco, however, despite being an extremely alluring cat, is a breeze to please and not likely to get in a huff. She’s cool with everything. In fact, she’s the epitome of chill, with a relaxing laid-back attitude that is downright fetching. Parco is most likely a born adventurer, which is why she may have been found in a parking lot. Dumped, lost or simply traveling, she didn’t seem too concerned then, and since has taken each new step in stride with equal aplomb. Parco will likely greet a stranger by rolling over and asking for a belly rub. If obliged, she’ll show her appreciation by opening and closing her paws in delight. A contented, happy cat, Parco can help add a touch of sheer bliss to any home. CHIHIRO KOBAYASHI PHOTO

If you are interested in adopting Parco, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.